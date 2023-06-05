Friday, June 9, 2023

Kolhapuri Food Fest

1522 K St. NW, DC
Free

About This Event

Are you ready for a mouth-watering experience? Get ready for the Kolhapuri Food Fest! This event showcases the best of Kolhapuri cuisine, known for its spicy and flavorful dishes. From the iconic Chicken Kolhapuri to the fiery Kolhapuri Misal, there’s something for everyone. Come and indulge in the rich flavors of Maharashtra. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind event, where foodies unite to savor the authentic taste of Kolhapuri delicacies. See you there! The food is subject to availability.

Friday, June 9, 2023 04:00 pm

