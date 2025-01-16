Ko Japanese Dining Three Course Dinner + Sake Pairing
Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Ko Japanese Dining Three Course Dinner + Sake Pairing

1610 20th St. NW Suite 502, WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20009, US
Dupont Circle

Ko Japanese Dining

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Tickets for this dinner experience are $100 all-inclusive and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

About This Event

Experience Japanese dinner and sake like never before in the heart of Dupont Circle, DC. At Ko Japanese Dining, we take pride in serving authentic Japanese cuisine that highlights traditional flavors and techniques.

At this exclusive event, you are invited to indulge in three different courses consisting of the best of what Ko has to offer, and each course will be paired with two cups of unique chef-selected Japanese sakes. Ko Japanese’s highly trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you through the journey as they explain the significance of each pairing.

Enjoy unparalleled authenticity and value as you eat and drink your way through traditional Japanese delicacies! Plus, meet new people who will be sharing this dining experience with you! This dinner is a great way to meet your neighbors and socialize over some delicious sake.

Below is an overview of the courses offered with this dinner package:

Course 1: Appetizer
3 large pieces of Japanese Chicken Karaage

Sake Pairing: KUBOTA JUNMAI DAIGINJO
Clean, subtle flavors of Fuji apple and tart pear.

Course 2: Premium Sashimi Sampler
Thick cuts of sashimi (Salmon, Tuna, Toro)
Assortment of Japanese side dishes such as edamame, eggplant, and potatoes

Sake Pairing: CHIYOMUSUBI TOKUBETSU JUNMAI
Sake with elegant aroma of fruits, well-balanced flavor of sweetness and acidity, and a hint of spices.

Course 3: Japanese Steak
Thinly sliced cuts of ribeye steak paired with a Japanese miso marinade sauce

Sake Pairing: HAKKAISAN TOKUBETSU HONJOZO
Woody nose with spiced fruit undertones, with slightly sweet mango and honey flavors.

Enjoy an amazing value on highly premium dishes and sake at Dupont Circle’s newest Japanese institution. This luxury dinner pairing event is the perfect way to treat yourself, enjoy a date night, or experience the flavors of fine Japanese cuisine without leaving DC. This event is ticketed and space is limited, so book now!

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Ko Japanese Dining
View Map