Ko Japanese Dining Three Course Dinner + Sake Pairing

Experience Japanese dinner and sake like never before in the heart of Dupont Circle, DC. At Ko Japanese Dining, we take pride in serving authentic Japanese cuisine that highlights traditional flavors and techniques.

At this exclusive event, you are invited to indulge in three different courses consisting of the best of what Ko has to offer, and each course will be paired with two cups of unique chef-selected Japanese sakes. Ko Japanese’s highly trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you through the journey as they explain the significance of each pairing.

Enjoy unparalleled authenticity and value as you eat and drink your way through traditional Japanese delicacies! Plus, meet new people who will be sharing this dining experience with you! This dinner is a great way to meet your neighbors and socialize over some delicious sake.

Below is an overview of the courses offered with this dinner package:

Course 1: Appetizer

3 large pieces of Japanese Chicken Karaage

Sake Pairing: KUBOTA JUNMAI DAIGINJO

Clean, subtle flavors of Fuji apple and tart pear.

Course 2: Premium Sashimi Sampler

Thick cuts of sashimi (Salmon, Tuna, Toro)

Assortment of Japanese side dishes such as edamame, eggplant, and potatoes

Sake Pairing: CHIYOMUSUBI TOKUBETSU JUNMAI

Sake with elegant aroma of fruits, well-balanced flavor of sweetness and acidity, and a hint of spices.

Course 3: Japanese Steak

Thinly sliced cuts of ribeye steak paired with a Japanese miso marinade sauce

Sake Pairing: HAKKAISAN TOKUBETSU HONJOZO

Woody nose with spiced fruit undertones, with slightly sweet mango and honey flavors.

Enjoy an amazing value on highly premium dishes and sake at Dupont Circle’s newest Japanese institution. This luxury dinner pairing event is the perfect way to treat yourself, enjoy a date night, or experience the flavors of fine Japanese cuisine without leaving DC. This event is ticketed and space is limited, so book now!