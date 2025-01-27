KNEAD’s restaurants offering “Party Packs” for the big game.
Sunday, February 9, 2025

KNEAD's restaurants offering "Party Packs" for the big game.

Virtual

Order by 2/8 for pick up before 4 PM on 2/9. 
  • Mi Vida: Pick up one of Mi Vida’s “Big Game Party Packs” on Super Bowl Sunday for the ultimate fiesta. Their catering package includes guacamole, adobo-rubbed chicken wings, carnitas tacos and carne tacos all for $115 or a la carte for $28-$38 per item. They’ll also be offering a shareable portion of their signature Ponche de Lola cocktail. Serves 4-5 people.

  • The Grill: Host your Super Bowl party with The Grill’s takeout options. Their all-inclusive package includes bacon-wrapped dates, caramelized onion dip, and BBQ pork ribs for $90. Options are available a la carte. Their signature Grill Punch will also be available for takeout for $62.50.

  • Gatsby: Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with Old Bay chicken wings, guacamole, artichoke & spinach dip from Gatsby. The all-inclusive package serves 4-5 people for $60, or order each option a la carte.

  • Succotash (Succotash Prime and Succotash National Harbor): Succotash’s “Big Game Party Pack” is perfect for your Super Bowl party at home. Order their package with smoked chicken wings, chicken and waffles, and spicy pork ribs for $135 or a la carte for $26-$62. They’ll also serve their Belle’s Punch for 4-5 people for $54.

Sunday, February 9, 2025 12:00 am

Virtual