Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Knead-to-Know Trivia Series: Georgetown Free Trivia Series

3282 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Pizza Paradiso Georgetown

Get ready for a slice of excitement at our Knead-to-Know Trivia Series at Pizza Paradiso in Georgetown! Join us for the most delicious pizza in town and a District Fray Happy Hour of $1 off all downstairs drafts and two wines!

Happening every other week on Tuesday nights, it’s your chance to test your knowledge and compete for fantastic prizes, such as $10 gift cards, free drinks, event tickets, merchandise, and more!

Think you have what it takes to top the leaderboard? Gather your trivia dream team and join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter, camaraderie, and, of course, delicious pizza!

Register now to secure your spot and showcase your trivia prowess!

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 06:00 pm

