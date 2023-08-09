This Kitchen Undisclosed event will feature two seatings, one at 5:30pm and one at 8:30pm. You will be notified on the morning of September 20th (no later than 10:00am) with the details of the restaurant hosting the dinner including the name, address, parking information and the chef’s biography. Hurry! Seating is limited!

Each ticket includes a four course dinner with wine pairings at one of Baltimore’s top restaurants, as well as a featured welcome beverage upon arrival. Tax and gratuity are included in your ticket.

Must be 21 or older. All sales are final.

Kitchen Undisclosed is sponsored by Curio Wellness, Don Julio Tequila, George Dickel Bourbon, and Santa Margherita wines including Ca Del Bosco, Kettmeir and Ca Maiol Chiaretto.

No Substitutions. If you have dietary restrictions or questions about allergies please contact [email protected]

Any additional questions? Contact [email protected]

Please note you will be contacted by The Baltimore Banner (not Eventbrite) to the email address that you purchased the tickets with.