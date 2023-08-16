“King of the Yees “at Signature Theatre

A vibrant, semi-autobiographical comedy about community, culture and the connection between fathers and daughters.

Playwright Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band) is rehearsing her newest show about her father (which she has not told him about), when he joyfully bursts through the doors and interrupts the actors. After he later goes missing, the younger Yee must embark on a quest through San Francisco’s famous Chinatown, beyond the iconic Dragon’s Gate, through a bustling maze of alleys and magical portals, to find him before it’s too late.

Bitingly funny, heartfelt, and imaginative, King of the Yees is an exuberant epic of rediscovering heritage and becoming a part of, instead of apart from, one’s story.