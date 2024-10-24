Kiki’s Sashay & Slay Pumpkin Carving

t’s time to Sashay & Slay your way into spooky season at Kiki! Join us Thursday, October 24th @ 8PM for an epic night of pumpkin carving, cocktails, and drag performances hosted by the fabulous Crimsyn!

For just $20, you’ll get a pumpkin, all the tools you need to bring your spooky creation to life, and a FREE cocktail to boost that creative energy! Plus, you can compete for a chance to win a $50 Bar Tab for Best Overall, Spookiest Pumpkin, or Best Traditional!

Get your tickets now at SickeningEvents.com and let’s carve it up!