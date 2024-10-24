Kiki’s Sashay & Slay Pumpkin Carving
Thursday, October 24, 2024

Kiki’s Sashay & Slay Pumpkin Carving

915 U St, NW 915 U Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001

Kiki

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

t’s time to Sashay & Slay your way into spooky season at Kiki!

Join us Thursday, October 24th @ 8PM for an epic night of pumpkin carving, cocktails, and drag performances hosted by the fabulous Crimsyn!

Join us Thursday, October 24th @ 8PM for an epic night of pumpkin carving, cocktails, and drag performances hosted by the fabulous Crimsyn!

For just $20, you’ll get a pumpkin, all the tools you need to bring your spooky creation to life, and a FREE cocktail to boost that creative energy! Plus, you can compete for a chance to win a $50 Bar Tab for Best Overall, Spookiest Pumpkin, or Best Traditional!

Get your tickets now at SickeningEvents.com and let’s carve it up!

General TermsAll items are non-refundable, all sales are final.

Refund PolicyAll items are non-refundable under any circumstances.

Age RestrictionEvents are restricted to patrons 21+ unless otherwise stated.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, October 24, 2024 08:00 pm

Location

Kiki
View Map