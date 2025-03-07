Kiehl’s Georgetown Grand Opening Party

Saturday, April 19th, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
World Stage Theater
Kiehl's GeorgetownMore details
You’re invited, Georgetown! Kiehl’s is officially opening its doors in your neighborhood on March 7th. Join us for our grand opening event on Friday 4-7pm. Receive a free expert skin analysis with our latest beauty tech, enjoy exclusive offers, samples, light bites and more surprises! For a limited time only, get FREE KIEHL’S SWAG while supplies last.
Students can shop 15% off most products 3/7 – 3/14 with presentation of a valid student ID.
Don’t miss the celebration – we’re bringing our commitment to healthy skin and community spirit to DC! See you there!
