Kiehl’s Georgetown Grand Opening Party
Friday, March 7, 2025

3110 M Street Northwest Washington, DC 20007 United States

Kiehl's Georgetown

You’re invited, Georgetown! Kiehl’s is officially opening its doors in your neighborhood on March 7th. Join us for our grand opening event on Friday 4-7pm. Receive a free expert skin analysis with our latest beauty tech, enjoy exclusive offers, samples, light bites and more surprises! For a limited time only, get FREE KIEHL’S SWAG while supplies last.

Students can shop 15% off most products 3/7 – 3/14 with presentation of a valid student ID.

Don’t miss the celebration – we’re bringing our commitment to healthy skin and community spirit to DC! See you there!

