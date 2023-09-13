Saturday, October 7, 2023

Kickboxing Workout with a Beer or Rootbeer

847 South Pickett Street Alexandria, VA 22304
$20

We will introduce you to the world of kickboxing fitness during this fun, energetic workout. All skill levels are encouraged to attend! The workout consists of 9 three-minute “rounds” with a 30-second break between them. We ask you to do as many of the exercises as you can in the three minutes, so whether you do 2 sets or 20, you’ll be the best you!

Saturday, October 7, 2023 10:00 am

9Round Kickboxing Fitness - Old Town Alexandria
