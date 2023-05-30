Kick Off Pride Month

Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 @ 4:00:pm
THE GARDEN
Wild Days rooftop at the Eaton Hotel
Intersect at O's Rainbow Reading RoomMore details
Immerse yourself in an explosion of rainbow at Intersect at O’s Rainbow Reading Room to kick off the most colorful time of year, Pride Month. Browse a carefully-curated rainbow of books featuring LGBTQIA+ authors, stories and more, and pose for colorful Instagrammable pics to celebrate the Pride and gay community.
The Rainbow Reading Room will officially open its doors at a preview event on May 31 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. VIP and media guests can enjoy wine and light refreshments from Grand Cata, browse the rainbow library, get a first look at art curated by Laura Berman of the Shaw-based Long View Gallery and bring a piece of the rainbow home with a complimentary Pride poster.
Intersect at O’s Rainbow Reading Room will be open to the public from June 1 through June 14, giving guests the chance to experience the world of rainbow and all things Pride while touring the stunning, 79-unit Shaw building. Visitors are encouraged to post on Instagram at the Rainbow Reading Room to be entered to win a weekly giveaway of a $50 gift card to one of Shaw’s most iconic retailers.
Please stay tuned for updates and more event programming by visiting intersectatoapts.com or following Intersect at O on Instagram @intersectapts.
Share with friends