Kick Off Pride Month

Immerse yourself in an explosion of rainbow at Intersect at O’s Rainbow Reading Room to kick off the most colorful time of year, Pride Month. Browse a carefully-curated rainbow of books featuring LGBTQIA+ authors, stories and more, and pose for colorful Instagrammable pics to celebrate the Pride and gay community.

The Rainbow Reading Room will officially open its doors at a preview event on May 31 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. VIP and media guests can enjoy wine and light refreshments from Grand Cata, browse the rainbow library, get a first look at art curated by Laura Berman of the Shaw-based Long View Gallery and bring a piece of the rainbow home with a complimentary Pride poster.

Intersect at O’s Rainbow Reading Room will be open to the public from June 1 through June 14, giving guests the chance to experience the world of rainbow and all things Pride while touring the stunning, 79-unit Shaw building. Visitors are encouraged to post on Instagram at the Rainbow Reading Room to be entered to win a weekly giveaway of a $50 gift card to one of Shaw’s most iconic retailers.

Please stay tuned for updates and more event programming by visiting intersectatoapts.com or following Intersect at O on Instagram @intersectapts.