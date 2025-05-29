Kevin McDonald: Stories from The Kids in the Hall
Saturday, June 14, 2025

General Admission: $20 | Night Pass: $30 (Admission to all shows on the same night)

About This Event

Join Kids in the Hall legend Kevin McDonald for a one-night-only comedy event! In the first half, Kevin shares hilarious, behind-the-scenes stories from his time with the iconic sketch troupe. Then, in the second half, he jumps into an all-out improv jam alongside some of DC’s finest improvisers. It’s part stand-up, part storytelling, part improv—and all comedy.

