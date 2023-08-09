Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Kerry Washington | THICKER THAN WATER

730 21st St. NW, DC

GWU Lisner Auditorium

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$45+

About This Event

Spend an evening with award-winning actor, director, producer, and activist Kerry Washington for an intimate conversation spotlighting her experiences as a mother, daughter, wife, artist, advocate, and trailblazer. Inspired by her new memoir, Thicker Than Water, Kerry will share the lessons learned from healing childhood wounds, how she embraces adversity, and the wisdom gained from her storied career.

Each ticket includes a copy of Kerry Washington’s book, Thicker Than Water (published by Little, Brown Spark) unless noted otherwise.

Tags

booksSelf-CareArtistsLive performances

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

GWU Lisner Auditorium
View Map