Kerry Washington | THICKER THAN WATER

Spend an evening with award-winning actor, director, producer, and activist Kerry Washington for an intimate conversation spotlighting her experiences as a mother, daughter, wife, artist, advocate, and trailblazer. Inspired by her new memoir, Thicker Than Water, Kerry will share the lessons learned from healing childhood wounds, how she embraces adversity, and the wisdom gained from her storied career.

Each ticket includes a copy of Kerry Washington’s book, Thicker Than Water (published by Little, Brown Spark) unless noted otherwise.