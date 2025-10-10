Keep the Faith – The Capital Hearings In Concert

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 8:00 p.m., The Capital Hearings presents a powerful concert at Live! At 10th & G, that explores belief in all its forms—faith in religion, love, justice, community, and the human spirit. Through music from diverse traditions and genres, the program reflects on how people have used song to express grief, inspire resilience, and stay united in the face of adversity.

Featuring works from diverse traditions, this concert reflects on how music unites us. Tickets are $30 at the door and $25 if purchased online in advance.