Keep the Faith – The Capital Hearings In Concert
Saturday, October 25, 2025

Keep the Faith – The Capital Hearings In Concert

945 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20001
Chinatown

Live! At 10th & G

Tickets are $30 at the door and $25 if purchased online in advance.

About This Event

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 8:00 p.m., The Capital Hearings presents a powerful concert at Live! At 10th & G, that explores belief in all its forms—faith in religion, love, justice, community, and the human spirit. Through music from diverse traditions and genres, the program reflects on how people have used song to express grief, inspire resilience, and stay united in the face of adversity.
Neighborhood

