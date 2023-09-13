Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Katsuyama Sake Pairing Dinner

724 9th St NW Washington, DC 20001
$218

About This Event

Have a seat in D.C.’s only Michelin-starred sake lounge as Chef Pepe Moncayo and team collaborate for a one night only pairing dinner with Katsuyama (established in 1688);  a centuries old famed sake distillery. Savor delish treats like CORN RAMEN with fermented piquillo & corn broth, wood ear mushrooms  & Ramen Egg paired with Junmai Ginjo KEN or UNAGI with Pig Head Terrine, Baby Carrots and Port Wine Reduction paired with Junmai Daigingo.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 05:30 pm

