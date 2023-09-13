Katsuyama Sake Pairing Dinner

Monday, October 9th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Decades in Music Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Cranes Spanish KaisekiMore details
Have a seat in D.C.’s only Michelin-starred sake lounge as Chef Pepe Moncayo and team collaborate for a one night only pairing dinner with Katsuyama (established in 1688); a centuries old famed sake distillery. Savor delish treats like CORN RAMEN with fermented piquillo & corn broth, wood ear mushrooms & Ramen Egg paired with Junmai Ginjo KEN or UNAGI with Pig Head Terrine, Baby Carrots and Port Wine Reduction paired with Junmai Daigingo.
