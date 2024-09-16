Kanpai to Sake Day

Sunday, September 29, 2024

Kanpai to Sake Day: Celebrate World Sake Day with Exclusive Sake Pairings

724 9th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
Dupont Circle Mt. Vernon

Cranes

Get ready to raise your glass on September 29th as Cranes, in collaboration with DC Sake cō, hosts the third annual ‘Kanpai to Sake Day’ in celebration of World Sake Day! This special event will transform Cranes into a lively festival of sake, offering guests the chance to explore over 100 unique sakes, perfectly paired with inventive Japanese-Spanish fusion dishes crafted by Chef Pepe Moncayo.

With two sessions to choose from, plus an exclusive VIP experience, this is an unmissable celebration for sake lovers and culinary adventurers alike. Secure your tickets here and join us in toasting to the start of the sake brewing season—Kanpai!

Sunday, September 29, 2024 11:00 am

Cranes
