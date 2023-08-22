Saturday, August 26, 2023

Kaleidoscope Workshop

401 F Street NW Washington, D.C. 20001
Penn Quarter

National Building Museum

$10 Museum Member // $15 General Admission

About This Event

Learn about reflections and patterns as you explore the Museum’s Summer Block Party installation, Look Here, then make your own kaleidoscope to take home! These workshops are designed for ages 6 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult and supervised at all times. One kaleidoscope per participating child. Capacity is limited.

Date

Saturday, August 26, 2023 02:00 pm

Location

National Building Museum
