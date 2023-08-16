KAAC Presents Han 한 at Culture House

The Korean American Artist Collective (KAAC) presents Han, the inaugural KAAC exhibition at Culture House in DC. Curated by Julia Chon and He-Myong Woo, this group exhibition, composed entirely of KAAC members, explores the significance of han, a term that epitomizes the Korean ethos for those in the diaspora.

The Opening Reception will take place at Culture House (700 Delaware Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024) on September 9, 2023, 5-8pm EST.

Featured guests include participating KAAC members He-Myong Woo, Julia Chon, Dave Young Kim, Steph Rue, Jonie Broecker, Kaela Han, Thad Higa, Coleen Baik, Dan-ah Kim, Aaron Chung, Andre Lee Bassuet, RFX1, Hannah Bae, Jeffrey Warren, Mary Laube, Michelle Cho, and Robert Choe-Henderson

Featured sound performance by He-Myong Woo