Justin Trawick and The Common Good, Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir, Griefcat

Spearheaded by Justin Trawick, this upcoming concert represents the cumulative hard work that it takes to be able to play at one of the finest music clubs in the country, which happens to be in DC’s own backyard. Justin Trawick and The Common Good is a modern Americana ensemble having recently played at the Charm City Bluegrass Festival, DelFest, and performing as the opening entertainment for the NHL Stadium Series Game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes. Griefcat’s Annie Nardolilli and Louisa Hall combined their independent music careers to create one of the most original and hilarious stage shows that exist today. They’ve created a powerful relationship with the internationally known organization Sofar and their reels on Instagram have individually reached millions of views. Jon Tyler Wiley is not only a world class songwriter but also also an accomplished instrumentalist which is why bands like Sister Hazel and Stephen Kellogg hired him over the years as a lead guitarist. Just last week Jon Tyler Wiley and His Virginia Choir took their rock and roll commonwealth sound to the Mile of Music Festival in Appleton, Wisconsin for a week of packed shows.