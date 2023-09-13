Friday, September 29, 2023

Just Be You Workout With Alicia and Rob

1332 I Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
Downtown

Franklin Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$20

About This Event

Pick your workout leader and go to Franklin Park, its located across the street from The Eaton Hotel and have a good morning workout with other bariatric people! Connecting with others from the bariatric community especially with having support when incorporating fitness into your life and these fitness expert can help, and give you all their tips!

Tags

fitnessOutdoor Activities

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Friday, September 29, 2023 09:00 am

Location

Franklin Park
View Map