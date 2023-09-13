Just Be You Workout With Alicia and Rob

Monday, September 25th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
True Crime Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Franklin ParkMore details
Pick your workout leader and go to Franklin Park, its located across the street from The Eaton Hotel and have a good morning workout with other bariatric people! Connecting with others from the bariatric community especially with having support when incorporating fitness into your life and these fitness expert can help, and give you all their tips!
Interestsfitness, Outdoor Activities
NeighborhoodDowntown
Share with friends