Celebrate Juneteenth at Brand-New Neighborhood Shopping + Cultural Center

On June 19, 2023, the grand opening celebrations of the highly- anticipated Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak in Congress Heights will culminate with a Juneteenth celebration that will focus on community economic empowerment and liberation.

Hosted by Don’t Mute DC, the celebration will feature ‘Conversation and Crank,’ conversations around the legacy and future of DC streetwear and fashion with some of the industry’s renowned pioneers and emerging designers. Attendees of the community celebration are being asked to wear their favorite vintage DC streetwear apparel, and will have an opportunity to walk down the “Go-Go memory lane” by having photos taken by DC legendary go-go photographer Greg Sanders a.k.a. “Mr. G,” and experience firsthand the incredible talent and vibrancy of the Congress Heights community.

In addition to the food, fashion, art and beauty retail experiences available on site, attendees will have the chance to meet 93.9 WKYS’s Chey Parker, play games and win station prizes, and listen to music by local dj’s and live music by Black Alley Band and TOB featuring The Royal Pocket Allstars.