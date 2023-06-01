Thursday, June 29, 2023

Juneteenth Film Festival

1201 K St. NW, DC
Downtown

Eaton DC

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Eaton will host a Juneteenth Film Festival in partnership with DC Environmental Film Festival and Arc’teryx. The hotel cinema will screen six short films rooted in diversity of the outdoors and access for all. A brief Q&A will be held following the screening with “Prime Ability” Director Pierre Edwards of Sonic Studio and Alex Clark, founder of the featured D.C-based youth fitness and empowerment organization, Prime Ability.

Tags

Movies

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, June 29, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

Eaton DC
View Map