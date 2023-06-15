Juneteenth at Nationals Park

In collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Washington Nationals will recognize Juneteenth during the ball club’s home game on Monday, June 19, against the St. Louis Cardinals.

As part of the collaborative event, the museum will provide content to be used on the Nationals Park video board before and during the game in recognition of the holiday. Fans can receive a limited-edition Nationals Juneteenth t-shirt with the purchase of a special ticket, which are available at nats.com/Juneteenth. Five dollars from every special ticket sold will be donated directly to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In addition to Monday’s game presentation, the collaboration includes opportunities for Nationals players and staff as well as scholar athletes from the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy to receive special tours of the museum, plus future opportunities for additional educational enrichment.

Visit nats.com/Juneteenth to learn more, and click HERE to learn more about Juneteenth directly from the National Museum of African American History and Culture.