Saturday, July 22, 2023

July DMV Small Dog Play Group: Community Canines

2901 20th St. NE, DC
Brentwood

Langdon Dog Park

About This Event

This location was chosen because it’s rated as one of the best (and one of the biggest) DC dog parks on multiple platforms. It is located in a neighborhood, making it a quieter, less populated spot. Online, it states that Langdon park has no parking lot but that there may be parking across the street at Chuck Brown Park, or you can find street parking nearby. It is easily accessible by metro, being only a 2 minute walk from a bus station.

