July 4th Celebration with U.S. Navy Concert Band

Celebrate Independence Day with Eckington Parks & Arts and the U.S. Navy Concert Band, a 55-piece wind instrument, string instrument, and singing band! Bring your friends and family, grab a picnic blanket, and relax at Tanner Park while you enjoy the concert. Get snacks from the food truck or support a local business! Due to the number of people attending, we encourage community members to walk, bike, or take public transportation to the park. The concert will end in time for fireworks and festivities around the city.