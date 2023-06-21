July 4 Celebration Pool Party

Join Tag for a unique 4th of July experience like no other. DJ Sharkage starts spinning at 6pm and will set the scene until 10PM. Enjoy an All-American buffet until 8:45PM and open bar (call brands) all night long as you celebrate, capping off the evening with views of the Independence Day Fireworks show from the National Mall.

The Ven’s pool will stay open for swimming during this special event so the dress code is beach wear and the event is 21+.

Attendees receive party favors from our friends at Skye Vodka, included valet parking with the ticket purchase (public transportation recommended) and attendees receive a link to book a discounted hotel room should you decide to take the elevator home!

This event has all you need to make it a memorable 4th of July!