Judith Hill
Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Judith Hill

600 14th Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005

The Hamilton Live

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

JUDITH HILL

Anyone who’s followed Judith Hill’s story will recognize Letters from a Black Widow as one jaw-dropper of an album title. The tabloid-coined phrase “Black Widow” arose after the overdose deaths of her two star-making collaborators, Michael Jackson and Prince. It became a term of abuse that internet trolls hurled at the celebrated artist, driving conspiracy theories and shame campaigns – trauma that nearly ended a career that includes a Grammy for her role in the Oscar-winning documentary film “20 Feet from Stardom.”

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 08:00 pm
Doors open at 6:30pm

Location

The Hamilton Live
View Map