Community Submitted

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

José’s Way: A Global Tapas Crawl to Celebrate 30 Years of Jaleo

480 7th St. NW, DC

Jaleo

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$325

About This Event

Chef José Andrés will journey with guests through Spain, Peru, Mexico, Greece and beyond during this epic culinary event. Throughout the evening the group will travel to each of José Andrés’ Penn Quarter restaurants – Jaleo (established 1993), China Chilcano (established 2015), Oyamel (established 2004) and Zaytinya (established 2003) – for a feast complete with food, drinks and entertainment.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Jaleo
View Map