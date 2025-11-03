Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown

Jonas Brothers have been a pop-rock phenomenon for nearly two decades, with five full-length albums that have sold over 17 million copies worldwide, and concert tours grossing over $300 million. In 2008, they also became the youngest band ever to grace the cover of Rolling Stone. After six years of exploring solo projects, the trio reunited in 2019 to release the Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum song “Sucker,” their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The accompanying album, 2019’s Happiness Begins, debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. A sold-out Broadway run in early 2023 set the stage for an iconic tour: a 37-date stadium and arena run dubbed THE TOUR, which found the trio performing five albums each night. In August 2025, the group kicked off their 12th headlining tour, titled JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown.