Jonah Kagen at DC9 Nightclub

Jonah Kagen is a multifaceted artist with a deep and long-standing affinity for songwriting, performing, and producing. He began his music career with his very first guitar lesson at age 6, and has dedicated much of his life to the ongoing mastery of his craft. Jonah’s music first became popular in 2020 thanks to TikTok, which helped him to grow the loyal (and entirely awesome) fan base that supports him to this day. While Jonah is a classically-trained guitarist, his musical talents extend well beyond the realm of strings. Drawing inspiration from a wide array of musicians such as Noah Kahan, Ed Sheeran, Anson Seabra, Julia Michaels, Lost Frequencies, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Kygo, Jonah creates music meant to transcend genre-norms. When he’s not creating music, Jonah is either escaping into nature, trying to convince someone to let him pet their dog, or watching horror movies.