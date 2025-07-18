JazzDC™ Presents: Opening Night at The Hamilton Live

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

JazzDC™ Presents: Opening Night at The Hamilton Live

JazzDC All-Star Orchestra directed by Allyn Johnson with special guests Christie Dashiell, Brandee Younger, and Paul Carr

 

Aug 27, 2025, 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

The Hamilton Live, 600 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA

Tickets to this event are free. A $20 donation is suggested.

 

Doors 6:30pm. Two sets: 8:00PM and 9:30PM.  JazzDC All-Stars is directed by Allyn Johnson with special guests Christie Dashiell and Brandee Younger.

 

Registration does not guarantee admission. Admission is first come, first serve.

 

PARKING garage at 1325 G St NW, $13 after 4:00 pm. Bring  ticket to  venue for validation at 14th & F St host stand.  Event is free with registration. When you pay what you can you support DC Jazz Festival Education.  To bypass, enter 0.

 

JazzDC is made possible by major support from the Galena Yorktown Foundation and the Leonard and Elaine Silverstein Family Foundation. Additional support provided by Tanner Powell, Peter Gillon, Leslie Whipkey, Debbie Veney, Carmencita Whonder, Erik Moses, Stephen Riddick, Jeffrey Freund, Sunny Sumter, D’Qwell Jackson, Pamela Frazier, and Patricia Sarcone. 

FestivalsEventsLive MusicLive performancesPerforming arts

