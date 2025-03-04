The DC Jazz Festival presents JazzDC™ All-Stars, a powerhouse ensemble directed by acclaimed pianist and composer Allyn Johnson. Enjoy a showcase for the vibrant artistry of the region’s top jazz talent! This electrifying performance will celebrate the rich legacy and dynamic future of jazz in the nation’s capital.

With dynamic concerts featuring both classic and contemporary jazz, the orchestra connects audiences to the vibrant artistry that defines Washington, D.C., as a premier jazz destination.

The ensemble lineup includes Janelle Gill, piano; Herman Burney, bass; Nasar Abadey, drums; Thad Wilson, trumpet; Reginald Cyntje, trombone; Antonio Parker, lead alto; Tedd Baker, tenor sax; with special guest Christie Dashiell. JazzDC Youth Ensemble directed by Elijah Balbed (a partnership between DC Jazz Festival Education, Sitar Arts Center, and DC Youth Orchestra Program) will also perform.

This performance is made possible by the Kennedy Center Social Impact at the REACH. Additional support to DC Jazz Festival provided by DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.