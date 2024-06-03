Jazz @ Treehouse: Brock, Lanzetti, Ogawa + The Jamie Sandel Group

On June 14, Brock, Lanzetti, Ogawa — a new supergroup of three GRAMMY-winning instrumentalists — will collaborate with rising stars in DC jazz for their first-ever appearance in the nation’s capital.

Brock, Lanzetti, Ogawa is the moniker for a new trio whose members are widely known through their association with the jazz-funk group Snarky Puppy.

Zach Brock (4 and 6 string violins), Bob Lanzetti (acoustic and electric guitars), and Keita Ogawa (percussion) create in the spaces between jazz, folk, experimental, ambient, groove, and world music. Their 2023 debut album entitled Drawing Songs was released by GroundUp Music.

BLO will share a bill with a band led by violinist Jamie Sandel, a mentee of Brock’s for many years. Sandel, a native of Silver Spring, MD, is well known in DC for his work on violin and bass (MALINDA, Eli Waltz, Dono Dono, Sarah Hughes, LMB) in addition to his extensive work as a multimedia producer and show presenter. This show will feature the debut of Sandel’s new group, a jazz fusion sextet focused on distilling personal and political struggle into sound.