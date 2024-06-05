Jazz @ Met National Landing
Thursday, June 20, 2024

Jazz @ Met National Landing: Akua Allrich & the Tribe (Pan-African)

1330 South Fair Street, Arlington, Virginia 22202, US
Tickets are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

About This Event

Enjoy the return of jazz at Metropolitan Park with a free, weekly concert presented by the DC Jazz Festival and National Landing BID. Ease into the evening with musical performances at one of National Landing’s newest park spaces.

Starting at 4 p.m., select your spot on the green or bring your own chair to place on a hardscaped area near the green. Music will kick-off at 4:30 p.m. and there will be a set break from 5:15 – 5:35 p.m.

June 20: Akua Allrich & the Tribe (Pan-African)

Schedule is subject to change. Follow @NationalLanding on social media for weather-related announcements and updates.

