Jazz @ Met National Landing

Enjoy the return of jazz at Metropolitan Park with a free, weekly concert presented by the DC Jazz Festival and National Landing BID. Ease into the evening with musical performances at one of National Landing’s newest park spaces.

Starting at 4 p.m., select your spot on the green or bring your own chair to place on a hardscaped area near the green. Music will kick-off at 4:30 p.m. and there will be a set break from 5:15 – 5:35 p.m.

June 6: Alex Hamburger (Electric and Acoustic)

June 13: Siné Qua Non (Victor Provost, Mark Prince, Lyle Link, Michael Bowie) (Neo-Classical Jazz Fusion)

June 20: Akua Allrich & the Tribe (Pan-African)

Schedule is subject to change.