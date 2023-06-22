Jazz in the Parks: Amy K Bormet’s Washington Women in Jazz

The region’s most acclaimed jazz musicians are returning to the ever-popular Jazz in The Parks on the Great Lawn this summer – this year, with a fourth, additional concert due to popular demand. Bring your neighbors and friends for the city’s favorite laid-back summer evenings – listed by Washingtonian magazine as one of the area’s top five outdoor spots to listen to live music just last year! Bring your own picnic, blanket and refreshments, and enjoy popular local food vendors and giveaways.

The events start at 5 pm with a children’s performer (get ready to dance!), followed at 6 pm by the headliners.

Amy K. Bormet’s Washington Women in Jazz:

Amy K. Bormet is a pianist, vocalist, and composer known for her fearless free-wheeling style and dedication to creating new music. To collaborate with and celebrate women musicians, she started the annual Washington Women in Jazz Festival in 2011, directing, financing, and performing in an annual festival and women-focused events throughout the year in the DC area. Her incredible band features women players on the scene!