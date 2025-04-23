Jay Jurden (stand-up comedy)
Thursday, May 29, 2025

Jay Jurden (stand-up comedy)

1140 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
Downtown

The DC Improv

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

General Admission: $25 | Reserved Seating: $40-$45

About This Event

After a sold-out DC Improv debut in 2024, Jay Jurden is returning to our stage for a full headlining weekend. Originally from Mississippi, Jay regularly performs comedy all over the country and was a staff writer for Apple TV+’s Emmy-nominated show “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” Jay has performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” three times and has also been seen on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Comedy Central Featuring, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and HBO’s “High Maintenance.”

Tags

Comedy

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, May 29, 2025 07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:15 pm

Location

The DC Improv
View Map