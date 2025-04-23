Jay Jurden (stand-up comedy)

After a sold-out DC Improv debut in 2024, Jay Jurden is returning to our stage for a full headlining weekend. Originally from Mississippi, Jay regularly performs comedy all over the country and was a staff writer for Apple TV+’s Emmy-nominated show “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” Jay has performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” three times and has also been seen on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Comedy Central Featuring, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and HBO’s “High Maintenance.”