Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Since the release of 2013’s Southeastern, Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. He returns to the Filene Center stage with the 400 Unit in support of their newest album Weathervanes (2023), for an evening of Grammy-winning hits and the blended sounds of Americana and Alabama roots. Singer/songwriter S.G. Goodman kicks off the evening in her Wolf Trap debut.