Japanese Cuisine and Culture Event with Study Japanese

Study Japanese in Arlington, a 501(c) non-profit aimed at preserving Japanese language programs in Arlington schools and sharing Japanese culture with the the local community, invites you to join us for a 21+ fundraising gala where you can partake in Japanese cuisine and cultural demonstrations.

Planned activities include matcha and sake tasting, sushi and Japanese snacks, a kimono demonstration, a live koto performance, auctions for Japanese goodies, and more!

All proceeds go towards SJA’s educational, outreach, and advocacy efforts. If you would like to learn more about our organization or donate outside of the event, you can visit our website.

We hope to see you there!