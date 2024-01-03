January Wedding Dance Workshop

Saturday, January 13, 2024

January Wedding Dance Workshop

4435 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest #LL10 Washington, DC 20016
Tenleytown // City Ridge

District Irish Dance Academy

$45

About This Event

Get ready to groove on your big day! Join us for a fun-filled workshop where you’ll learn the moves to create the perfect wedding dance.

Join Jorge Cardozo professional dancer/ Choreographer and founder of Yours Truly Dance for an exciting event where you can perfect your wedding dance moves—not engaged? It’s okay! This workshop is designed to help you shine on the dance floor. Located on Wisconsin Avenue Northwest in the heart of Washington, DC, USA, our dance studio provides the perfect atmosphere for learning and having fun. Grab your partner and get ready to twirl, dip, and groove.

 

Date

Saturday, January 13, 2024 01:30 pm

Location

District Irish Dance Academy
