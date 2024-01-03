January Social Party: 2-Hour Salsa Workshop

Get ready to kick off the new year with a bang! 🌟 The Salsa with Silvia Dance Studio is so happy to invite you to their first social party of 2024! It’s going to be an unforgettable night filled with music, dance, and the best part: YOU!

THE Salsa with Silvia SOCIAL DANCE PARTY (9PM-2AM) + AN ALL LVL. SALSA WORKSHOP BY ROBERTO (7-9PM)

🕺 Pre-Party Workshop by Roberto starts at 7PM

Before the party starts, join us for a foot work and partner work workshop by the talented Roberto. This is an open level workshop, everyone is invited! Roberto’s guidance will take your skills to the next level.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from the best!

🎶 DJ Aldo Andrés on the decks

Prepare to dance the night away to the beats of you know who: DJ Aldo Andrés.

He’ll be playing a fantastic mix of salsa, bachata, and more, yes SO MUCH more. His energy and incredible tunes will keep you on the dance floor all night long guaranteed!

⭐ Performances TBA

Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with our vibrant dance community, learn from the very best, and dance like no one’s watching!

Spread the word, bring your dance shoes, and let’s make memories together on the dance floor!