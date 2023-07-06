James Taylor Live at Wolf Trap

Thursday, July 13th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Rosslyn LIVE: Drag Show
Gateway Park
Wolf TrapMore details
Since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968, James Taylor has established himself as a singular artist whose music embodies the art of songwriting in its most personal and universal forms. “Fire and Rain,” “How Sweet It Is,” “Carolina In My Mind,” and more are songs that elicit a heartfelt emotion in us all. You know “you’ve got a friend” to experience James Taylor live in concert at Wolf Trap with.
