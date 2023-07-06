Sunday, September 10, 2023

James Taylor Live at Wolf Trap

About This Event

Since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968, James Taylor has established himself as a singular artist whose music embodies the art of songwriting in its most personal and universal forms. “Fire and Rain,” “How Sweet It Is,” “Carolina In My Mind,” and more are songs that elicit a heartfelt emotion in us all. You know “you’ve got a friend” to experience James Taylor live in concert at Wolf Trap with.

Sunday, September 10, 2023 08:00 pm

