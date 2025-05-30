WHAT: Jackie’s signature Drag Brunch returns—bringing high fashion, fierce performances, and fabulous brunch energy to the heart of the Navy Yard. Hosted by DC drag royalty @mxnoirofficial Pussy Noir and @janesawdc, this immersive brunch experience blends glamour, great food, and unstoppable entertainment.

WHEN: Saturday, May 31st

Doors open at 11:00 AM – Show starts shortly after. Arrive early to snag a great seat!

WHERE: Jackie 79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003

(@jackierestaurant)

WHY: Because no one does brunch quite like Jackie. Expect show-stopping performances, bold fashion statements, flowing mimosas, and a brunch menu that delivers just as much flavor as the queens. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best Jackie-inspired looks—whether it’s vintage glamour, sleek modern style, or something unapologetically personal.