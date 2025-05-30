Jackie’s signature Drag Brunch
Saturday, May 31, 2025

Jackie’s signature Drag Brunch

79 Potomac Ave SE Washington, DC 20003

Jackies Restaurant

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

WHAT: Jackie’s signature Drag Brunch returns—bringing high fashion, fierce performances, and fabulous brunch energy to the heart of the Navy Yard. Hosted by DC drag royalty @mxnoirofficial Pussy Noir and @janesawdc, this immersive brunch experience blends glamour, great food, and unstoppable entertainment.

WHEN: Saturday, May 31st
Doors open at 11:00 AM – Show starts shortly after. Arrive early to snag a great seat!

WHERE: Jackie  79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003
(@jackierestaurant)

WHY: Because no one does brunch quite like Jackie. Expect show-stopping performances, bold fashion statements, flowing mimosas, and a brunch menu that delivers just as much flavor as the queens. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best Jackie-inspired looks—whether it’s vintage glamour, sleek modern style, or something unapologetically personal.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, May 31, 2025 11:00 am

Location

Jackies Restaurant
View Map