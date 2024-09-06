Introductory Rollerdance

Saturday, September 7th, 2024 @ 1:00:pm
Arena Stage Community Day
Mead Center for American Theater in Southwest D.C.
Salvation Army Gym in PetworthMore details
Learn skate moves to show off at your next skate — at a roller rink or anywhere else — and work with our skate coaches to choreograph your skating to music.
This session is for skaters who know how to skate or have attended our Learn to Skate clinic. (Check our registration page for more information.) It is offered on a pay what you can basis to help us cover facility and promotional costs.
InterestsEvents
Share with friends