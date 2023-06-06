Monday, June 12, 2023

International Falafel Day

4238 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 2110 Arlington, VA
Ballston

WHINO

Free+

About This Event

In honor of International Falafel Day, WHINO is offering a complimentary treat from the Mediterranean, with the restaurant’s unique twist on the traditional falafel, which is a gyro filled with whipped feta & leek yogurt, tomato & cucumber relish, and pickled red onion, all wrapped in a crispy phyllo wrap. So come celebrate International Falafel Day and discover a new favorite dish that will take you to the sunny shores of the Mediterranean.

EventsrestaurantsFood + Drink

Monday, June 12, 2023 05:00 pm

WHINO
