International City Festival

Official Fray Event

International City Festival: Presented by: Events DC

1850 K Street NW, Washington DC 20006
Downtown

The Square at 19 & K

Free

About This Event

The annual International City Festival will take place on May 3rd, 2025 11am-7pm with celebrations complementing the first weekend of Passport DC, making cultural diplomacy accessible to all ages through a variety of fun activities.

Artists, DJ, Events, Food + Drink, Live Music, Live performances, Performing arts

Date

Saturday, May 3, 2025 11:00 am

Location

