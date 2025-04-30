Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Official Fray Event
The Square at 19 & KMore details
The annual International City Festival will take place on May 3rd, 2025 11am-7pm with celebrations complementing the first weekend of Passport DC, making cultural diplomacy accessible to all ages through a variety of fun activities.
InterestsArtists, DJ, Events, Food + Drink, Live Music, Live performances, Performing arts
NeighborhoodDowntown
Share with friends