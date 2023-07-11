International Cat Day Race

*SIGN UP NOW FOR $19.99 INSTEAD OF THE REGULAR $21.99!

Did you know that International Cat Day is on August 8, 2023? We love cats and we know that many of you do too! This is our sixth annual race in honor of cats and this year our race is Cat Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2. Get a medal and a charm for your cat!

We will be donating 15% of each registration for this race to Alley Cat Allies. Protecting & improving cats’ lives is what Alley Cat Allies is about. They are a champion for the humane treatment of all pet, stray, and feral cats & kittens.

Because International Cat Day is August 8th, we invite you to sign up and complete your race anytime in August, even better if you complete it on August 8th! Join our Cat Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2 virtual race now!

Races can be completed anytime in August 2023!

1 mile, 5k, 10k, 13.1, and 26.2 virtual races are available — you choose which distance you want to complete

Great for all ages

A percentage of race registration fees will be donated to Alley Cat Allies

*Medals and bib swill start shipping out July 15th, if you sign up after that they will ship out within 2 to 5 days of signing up.

Registration Fee: $21.99 (includes a medal, bib, cat charm and donation to charity)

What is a virtual race? A virtual race is a race that can be run (or walked) from any location you choose. You can run, jog, or walk on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, at the gym or on the track (or even at another race). You get to run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself. Running and walking on your own, or with friends! And your medal will be shipped directly to you. Complete a virtual 5Ks, 10K, half marathon and more! Each of our races benefits a different charity.