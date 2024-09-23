Inspire: Capital City Symphony Family Concert & Instrument Petting Zoo

Join CCS and celebrated performer Erika Rose for a symphonic adventure that will make you gasp with delight! The lively Brahms “Hungarian Dance No. 5” draws you in, then *join the performance* in Bruce Adolphe’s “Three Pieces for Kids In The Audience & Chamber Orchestra.” As the grand finale, Jessie Montgomery’s “Because” (based on the beloved story by Mo Willems) tells the tale of a curious girl who discovers the magic of music through the power of community. As the stage comes to life with narration, colorful illustrations, and a full orchestra, the playful melodies of Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony mingle with Montgomery’s original music as the girl moves from exploration to discovery.

Prepare to be surprised, laugh along – and maybe find your own inspiration at our Instrument Petting Zoo! Two times to choose from: 2:30pm and 5pm.