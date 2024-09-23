Inspire: Capital City Symphony Family Concert & Instrument Petting Zoo
Sunday, September 22, 2024

1333 H St NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Capital Hill

Atlas Performing Arts Center

Tickets are $35 and available through the Atlas Performing Arts Center box office. Ages 16 and under are always free, and all ages must have a ticket.

About This Event

Join CCS and celebrated performer Erika Rose for a symphonic adventure that will make you gasp with delight! The lively Brahms “Hungarian Dance No. 5” draws you in, then *join the performance* in Bruce Adolphe’s “Three Pieces for Kids In The Audience & Chamber Orchestra.” As the grand finale, Jessie Montgomery’s “Because” (based on the beloved story by Mo Willems) tells the tale of a curious girl who discovers the magic of music through the power of community. As the stage comes to life with narration, colorful illustrations, and a full orchestra, the playful melodies of Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony mingle with Montgomery’s original music as the girl moves from exploration to discovery.

Prepare to be surprised, laugh along – and maybe find your own inspiration at our Instrument Petting Zoo! Two times to choose from: 2:30pm and 5pm.

Date

Sunday, September 22, 2024 02:30 pm
Doors open at 02:00 pm

Location

Atlas Performing Arts Center
