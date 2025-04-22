Indie Rock – Veronica Lewis w/ Flo Petite

Veronica Lewis is emerging as a distinct voice in music. Already hailed as “one of the most promising torchbearers of American Rock,” by American Songwriter. Her sound lives at the crossroads — carrying the raw spirit of early rock pioneers, the introspective depth of Fiona Apple, and the indie-pop shimmer of Soccer Mommy. At just 21, her sonic odyssey is part of the groundswell of female artists redefining the meaning of singer-songwriter in indie rock.

A multi-award-winning, #2 Billboard-charting artist from the backwoods of New Hampshire, Veronica has built a reputation for performances that balance prodigal musicianship with emotional depth. Her sound is driven by melodic guitar hooks, untamed piano work, and a voice that moves seamlessly from hushed vulnerability to soaring power, she crafts songs that rise and unravel with melodic intensity and raw emotion.

Her latest album, Too Late For Tears, delivers anthemic choruses, earworm melodies, and storytelling that rides the line between elation and melancholy. “It’s about the beauty and flaws you find in yourself, and the world around you,” says Veronica.

“She’s a virtuoso… national stardom on her horizon.”

— Pop Matters

“Veronica Lewis… from wunderkind to accessible pop artist mirroring the young

musical growth of Tori Amos and Fiona Apple.”

— Glide Magazine

“Gifted with a voice that combines power with an elastic range.”

— Downbeat Magazine

“Every now and again a young spitfire artist comes along and changes the game

or at least ups the ante. Veronica does both.”

— American Blues Scene