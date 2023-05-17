Thursday, June 8, 2023

Incendiary (theatre production): ASL INTERPRETED PERFORMANCES

641 D ST. NW WASHINGTON DC 20004

PWYW: $5 // Section A: $57 // Section B: $30 to $45 // Section C: $20 to $36

BREAK FREE: Tanya is a Black mother determined to break her son, Eric, out of death row — or die trying. She’ll need guns, to get her hair done, and to f*ck some people up. As time ticks towards the fateful date of Eric’s execution (and birthday), the play explodes into a collision of the hilarious and tragic. In this world premiere, playwright Dave Harris harnesses the storytelling techniques of comic books and video games to explore the complexities of generational trauma and daring heroism with his singular, satirical style.

Thursday, June 8, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
