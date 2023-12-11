Inaugural Ornament Tournament
Saturday, December 16, 2023

Welcome to the Inaugural Ornament Tournament!

 

Join us on Saturday, December 16 at The Square for a festive and fun-filled event. Get ready to showcase your creativity and compete with other participants in this exciting ornament tournament.

 

Bring your artistic skills and imagination as you design and decorate your own unique ornaments. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just love getting crafty, this event is open to everyone! We encourage participants of all ages to come and be a part of this joyous celebration.

 

Starting at 4 p.m. the Inaugural Ornament Tournament promises an afternoon of laughter, friendly competition and holiday spirit. Contestants will have two options to compete either live or in advance from their home.

 

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of a memorable event that celebrates the joy of the holiday season. Mark your calendars and join us at The Square for a day filled with art, laughter, and festive cheer!

 

About The Square

The Square brings together chef-driven concepts with cuisine from around the globe in a dynamic new space beneath the glass atrium of International Square. Find sushi in one corner, Spanish eats in another, and a selection of D.C.’s most imaginative dishes on every menu in between.

  • Atrium Bar: The Square’s central watering hole for good pours and high spirits.
  • Jamon Jamon: Hand-cut jamón Iberico, cheeses, croquetas and charcuterie.
  • Brasa: Chef Rubén García offers Spanish street-food hot off the open-flame.
  • Junges: Churros and soft serve, sweet and simple. Street food treats.
  • Taqueria Xochi: Tlayudas, birria, cemitas and tacos. Authentic Central Mexican.
  • Yaocho: Fried chicken, deep sea snapper, superfood juices, sweets and libations. Bidwell Chef John Mooney brings Polynesian flavors to the mainland.

 

